City Council working to get in the World Cup hosting mix for 2026

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The Birmingham City Council approved going after FIFA and asking about the Magic City being considered for hosting some World Cup Soccer games in 2026. City leaders see this as the first step to land a game in the 2026 World Cup in North America where the games will be played in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Legion Field was almost packed out for women's soccer games in 2015 for a World Cup practice game. The city has a reputation for supporting soccer. During Tuesday's meeting, some questioned going after the games when Legion Field has artificial turf. Council William Parker who is pushing the games says natural grass can be added if the city lands a game or even a practice game. Despite the fact Birmingham didn't make the cut for hosting the World Cup, Parker said Birmingham has a number of factors in its favor. 

"The city of Birmingham will be hosting the World Games in 2021. We have a new downtown football stadium that will be completed by 2021. We are also making renovations to Legion Field." Parker said.

Parker adds he expects the city will partner with other governments and private business to help fund the event if any games to Birmingham. 

