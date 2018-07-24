Cheezin' Food Truck: Mushroom Avocado Melt

4 Sara Lee® Artesano™ Bakery Buns

¼ cup Italian dressing

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

4 Portobello mushrooms, wiped clean and stems removed

4 slices Muenster or Swiss cheese

1 red onion, thinly sliced and brushed with olive oil

2 avocados, thinly sliced

1 tomato, sliced

½ head iceberg lettuce, finely shredded

Red Pepper Aioli:

½ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ jar of roasted red bell pepper, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

In a dish, combine Italian dressing, lemon, and Worcestershire sauce. Add mushrooms, and toss to coat. Refrigerate at least 1 hour (or overnight, if desired).

Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium heat. Grill mushrooms 10 minutes on each side, then top with cheese, and let melt. Grill onions simultaneously 2 to 3 minutes on each side, until tender. Place buns on the grill to toast lightly as well.

Make the Red Pepper Aioli. Combine all ingredients in a small bowl, and fold together.

To build the sandwich, spread the top half of each bun with aioli. On each bottom half, place a mushroom, some red onions, avocado slices, a bit of lettuce, sliced tomato, and the top half.

