Cheezin' Food Truck: Mushroom Avocado Melt

4 Sara Lee® Artesano™ Bakery Buns
¼ cup Italian dressing
Juice of 1 lemon
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
4 Portobello mushrooms, wiped clean and stems removed
4 slices Muenster or Swiss cheese
1 red onion, thinly sliced and brushed with olive oil
2 avocados, thinly sliced
1 tomato, sliced
½ head iceberg lettuce, finely shredded

Red Pepper Aioli:

½ cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
½ jar of roasted red bell pepper, finely chopped
1 garlic clove, minced

In a dish, combine Italian dressing, lemon, and Worcestershire sauce. Add mushrooms, and toss to coat. Refrigerate at least 1 hour (or overnight, if desired).
Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium heat. Grill mushrooms 10 minutes on each side, then top with cheese, and let melt. Grill onions simultaneously 2 to 3 minutes on each side, until tender. Place buns on the grill to toast lightly as well.
Make the Red Pepper Aioli. Combine all ingredients in a small bowl, and fold together.
To build the sandwich, spread the top half of each bun with aioli. On each bottom half, place a mushroom, some red onions, avocado slices, a bit of lettuce, sliced tomato, and the top half.

