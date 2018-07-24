Jill: Tracking developing showers

Spotty showers are forming east of I-65. They are drifting southwest with time and we will see them become scattered by this afternoon. Areas along and east of I-65 will see the greatest chance for wet weather. Locally heavy downpours and lightning are the threats today.



Once again, the start of the Baron’s game could be impacted by showers. Overall, rain chances fade away after sunset.



I went even lower with rain chances on Wednesday and a little higher with temperatures. The weather looks to cooperate for those attending Wet Nose Wednesday at the Baron’s game.



Slightly drier air builds in late week and temperature rise back into the 90s. For now I’m going with no rain chances.



On Saturday, storm chances climb to 20 percent and temperatures remain similar. The weather looks good as of now for the Counting Crows concert.



New data suggests better rain chances holding off until after the weekend. Early next week looks damp and temperatures in the 80s for highs.



Tracking developing showers starting on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

