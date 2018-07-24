Man, 18, charged with electronic solicitation of a child - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man, 18, charged with electronic solicitation of a child

ETOWAH COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

An 18-year-old man from Altoona has been arrested in connection to electronic solicitation of a child,  according to Sheriff Todd Entrekin.

Peter Steven Ellis was arrested on July 20.

Authorities say Ellis sent sexually explicit messages to an 11 year-old female via text over several months.  

A family member saw the text messages and called 9-1-1.

Ellis was booked into the Etowah County Detention Center on $10,000 cash bond.

