Man, 18, charged with electronic solicitation of a child

An 18-year-old man from Altoona has been arrested in connection to electronic solicitation of a child, according to Sheriff Todd Entrekin.

Peter Steven Ellis was arrested on July 20.

Authorities say Ellis sent sexually explicit messages to an 11 year-old female via text over several months.

A family member saw the text messages and called 9-1-1.

Ellis was booked into the Etowah County Detention Center on $10,000 cash bond.

