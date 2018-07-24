Pro-Trump super PAC announces Guilfoyle as vice chairwoman - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Pro-Trump super PAC announces Guilfoyle as vice chairwoman

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle has joined a super PAC supporting President Donald Trump.

America First Action formally announced the hire of Guilfoyle as vice chairwoman.

The former co-host of Fox News Channel's "The Five" left the network amid news that she is dating the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

The super PAC says Guilfoyle will be helping with fundraising, media appearances and outreach efforts.

Guilfoyle worked as an assistant district attorney in California before moving to New York to work as a television personality and legal analyst, She was married for four years to California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Fox News announced Guilfoyle's departure last week.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

