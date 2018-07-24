Police bullet killed market employee during LA gunbattle - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police bullet killed market employee during LA gunbattle

Melyda Corado was hit by a police officer's gunfire before the suspect took hostages at Trader Joe's on Saturday. (Source: Family photo/CNN) Melyda Corado was hit by a police officer's gunfire before the suspect took hostages at Trader Joe's on Saturday. (Source: Family photo/CNN)

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a crowded supermarket was hit by a police officer's bullet, Police Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday.

The employee, Melyda Corado, 27, was leaving the store Saturday as the suspect, Gene Evin Atkins, 28, was going into the store after firing two rounds at officers pursuing him, Moore told reporters.

The two officers each fired back at Atkins and one of their rounds went through one of Corado's arms and into her body.

In deciding whether to open fire, the officers had to consider whether the suspect in what was already a long-running series of violent events would become an active shooter in a market crowded with weekend shoppers, Moore said.

"That is the worst, worst decision that any officer ever wishes to have to make," the chief said.

Atkins was scheduled to be arraigned later Tuesday on numerous charges.

The events began about 1:30 p.m. in South Los Angeles when Atkins allegedly shot and wounded his 76-year-old grandmother and fled in a stolen car, taking along a 17-year-old girl who was grazed by a bullet. Moore said the abduction of the girl was kidnapping.

Around 3 p.m., officers spotted Atkins in Hollywood and got into a car chase with him.

Moore said Atkins fired at the officers through the rear window of his vehicle but the officers did not fire back at that time.

About 15 minutes later he crashed into a utility pole outside a Trader Joe's market in the Silver Lake neighborhood, where the gunbattle erupted. Corado was fatally struck and Atkins was wounded in the arm.

Store employees and customers fled or hid.

Atkins held some as hostages, let some go and then surrendered several hours later.

Investigators recovered casings of the two bullets fired at the officers after the car crash, Moore said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Board recommends Cosby be found a sexually violent predator

    Board recommends Cosby be found a sexually violent predator

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-07-24 14:59:52 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 1:01 PM EDT2018-07-24 17:01:02 GMT
    Bill Cosby will be sentenced in September. (Mark Makela/Pool Photo via AP/file)Bill Cosby will be sentenced in September. (Mark Makela/Pool Photo via AP/file)

    A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.

    More >>

    A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.

    More >>

  • Hersheypark reopens after flooding causes 1-day shutdown

    Hersheypark reopens after flooding causes 1-day shutdown

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-07-24 15:34:56 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-07-24 17:00:46 GMT
    (The Wyse Choice via AP). FILE – In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the Skyrush roller coaster, in yellow, and the Comet roller coast...(The Wyse Choice via AP). FILE – In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the Skyrush roller coaster, in yellow, and the Comet roller coast...
    Heavy rain and flash flooding made it appear a river of chocolate was running through the middle of Hersheypark.More >>
    Heavy rain and flash flooding made it appear a river of chocolate was running through the middle of Hersheypark.More >>

  • Police bullet killed market employee during LA gunbattle

    Police bullet killed market employee during LA gunbattle

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-07-24 15:39:31 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 12:55 PM EDT2018-07-24 16:55:20 GMT
    Melyda Corado was hit by a police officer's gunfire before the suspect took hostages at Trader Joe's on Saturday. (Source: Family photo/CNN)Melyda Corado was hit by a police officer's gunfire before the suspect took hostages at Trader Joe's on Saturday. (Source: Family photo/CNN)

    Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.

    More >>

    Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly