The Latest: Ag Dept to send $12B to farmers hurt by tariffs - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Latest: Ag Dept to send $12B to farmers hurt by tariffs

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., leaves a news conference following a GOP caucus meeting, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., leaves a news conference following a GOP caucus meeting, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for a tour during a "Made in America Product Showcase" at the White House, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for a tour during a "Made in America Product Showcase" at the White House, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Trump and trade all times local):

1:45 p.m.

The Agriculture Department is announcing a $12 billion "short-term" plan to help U.S. farmers hurt by retaliatory tariffs.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says the plan will help a broad number of farmers deal with the cost of "disruptive markets" as U.S. trading partners have retaliated for President Donald Trump's tariffs on imported goods.

Agriculture officials say the plan will not require congressional approval. It involves direct payments to farmers, the purchase of excess food and trade promotion programs to help create new export markets.

Trump said separately during a speech in Kansas City that "farmers will be the biggest beneficiary" of his trade agenda as he seeks better trade agreements.

____

11:15 a.m.

The Trump administration is preparing a plan to provide billions of dollars in emergency aid to farmers who have been hurt by tariffs. That's according to two people who have been briefed on the plan who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of a formal announcement.

The Agriculture Department was expected to announce the plan later Tuesday.

This comes as President Donald Trump appears at the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention in Kansas City in the heart of the nation's farm country. The plan aims to provide temporary relief to farmers who have faced retaliation from U.S. trade partners during Trump's escalating trade dispute with China.

The administration has slapped tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese goods and China retaliated with duties on soybeans and pork.

_____

10:45 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says lawmakers are making the case to President Donald Trump that tariffs are "not the way to go."

The Republican leader told reporters Tuesday, "I've made it pretty clear I don't think tariffs are the right answer."

Ryan said he understood Trump's goal - of trying to get a "better deal for Americans" - but he disagreed with the president's strategy. Ryan said he doesn't support tariffs. He added that, "Tariffs are taxes."

Ryan's remarks came a couple hours after Trump tweeted that "Tariffs are the greatest!" and threatened to impose additional penalties on U.S. trading partners.

The president is meeting with European officials on Wednesday at the White House. The U.S. and European allies have been at odds over Trump's tariffs on steel imports and are meeting as the trade dispute threatens to spread to automobile production.

____

7:53 a.m.

President Donald Trump is declaring that "Tariffs are the greatest!" and threatening to impose additional penalties on U.S. trading partners as he prepares for negotiations with European officials at the White House.

Trump is tweeting that trade partners need to either negotiate a "fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs. It's as simple as that."

The president writes that the U.S. is a "'piggy bank' that's being robbed." He notes that countries "that have treated us unfairly on trade for years" are coming to Washington to negotiate.

Trump is meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (zhahn-KLOHD' YUN'-kur) on Wednesday. The U.S. and European allies have been at odds over the president's tariffs on steel imports and are meeting as the trade dispute threatens to spread to automobile production.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police bullet killed market employee during LA gunbattle

    Police bullet killed market employee during LA gunbattle

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-07-24 15:39:31 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-07-24 18:33:29 GMT
    Melyda Corado was hit by a police officer's gunfire before the suspect took hostages at Trader Joe's on Saturday. (Source: Family photo/CNN)Melyda Corado was hit by a police officer's gunfire before the suspect took hostages at Trader Joe's on Saturday. (Source: Family photo/CNN)

    Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.

    More >>

    Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.

    More >>

  • Contentious Georgia GOP runoff tests Trump voters' loyalty

    Contentious Georgia GOP runoff tests Trump voters' loyalty

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-07-24 04:16:10 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-07-24 18:33:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp shake hands after an Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Televi...(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp shake hands after an Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Televi...
    Georgia Republicans are set to decide a bruising gubernatorial runoff that is testing conservative voters' loyalty to President Donald Trump.More >>
    Georgia Republicans are set to decide a bruising gubernatorial runoff that is testing conservative voters' loyalty to President Donald Trump.More >>

  • Board recommends Cosby be found a sexually violent predator

    Board recommends Cosby be found a sexually violent predator

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-07-24 14:59:52 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-07-24 18:33:20 GMT
    Bill Cosby will be sentenced in September. (Mark Makela/Pool Photo via AP/file)Bill Cosby will be sentenced in September. (Mark Makela/Pool Photo via AP/file)

    A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.

    More >>

    A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly