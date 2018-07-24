Accident involving ambulance and van under investigation - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Accident involving ambulance and van under investigation

(Source: Greg Long/WBRC News) (Source: Greg Long/WBRC News)
(Source: Greg Long/WBRC News) (Source: Greg Long/WBRC News)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are on the scene of a crash involving an ambulance and a van.

The accident happened at 5th Avenue and 22nd Street South.

Two people in the van were taken to the hospital and two people in the ambulance were taken to the hospital.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly