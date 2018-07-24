Accident involving ambulance and van under investigation

Birmingham police are on the scene of a crash involving an ambulance and a van.More >>
Birmingham police are on the scene of a crash involving an ambulance and a van.More >>
We are getting started on a Tuesday with mostly clear skies and temps again in the 60s to 70s. Feels good out there!More >>
We are getting started on a Tuesday with mostly clear skies and temps again in the 60s to 70s. Feels good out there!More >>
Tuscaloosa police are looking for a second suspect in a Tuscaloosa Robbery where a store clerk was seriously injured.More >>
Tuscaloosa police are looking for a second suspect in a Tuscaloosa Robbery where a store clerk was seriously injured.More >>
We continue to track a few areas of rain moving south across central Alabama this evening. This has been one of the cooler evenings of the summer, thanks to a northerly breeze and temperatures in the 70s.More >>
We continue to track a few areas of rain moving south across central Alabama this evening. This has been one of the cooler evenings of the summer, thanks to a northerly breeze and temperatures in the 70s.More >>
Residents in north Birmingham say more work needs to be done following the guilty verdict of a Balch and Bingham attorney and a Drummond Coal executive.More >>
Residents in north Birmingham say more work needs to be done following the guilty verdict of a Balch and Bingham attorney and a Drummond Coal executive.More >>