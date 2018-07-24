Alabama officials identify woman's body found this month

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) - Sheriff's deputies have identified a body found nearly two weeks ago in Alabama.

Macon County sheriff Andre Brunson told WSFA-TV the victim was 51-year-old Melissa Nell Metcalf of Prattville.

Metcalf's body was found by some workers burning trees near Tysonville in a remote part of the county. Tysonville is about 15 miles east of Montgomery.

The cause of death has not been released.

The sheriff is working with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation on death. No other details were immediately available.

Information from: WSFA-TV, http://www.wsfa.com/

