Dreamland BBQ: Pork Tacos with Collard and Cabbage Slaw

Ingredients

1 lb Dreamland chopped pork

8 corn tortillas

¼ cup Dreamland BBQ sauce

¼ cup ranch dressing

1 cup julienned collard greens, ribs removed

1 cup julienned slaw mix

¼ cup creole mustard

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

½ cup olive or grapeseed oil

1 teaspoon Dreamland shake

Directions

Combine collards and cabbage mix in a medium mixing bowl. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together mustard, vinegar, oil and shake to make the dressing. Add 6-8 tablespoons to the collard and cabbage mix, combine thoroughly and allow to marinate at least 15 minutes before assembling the tacos. In another small bowl, mix together the BBQ sauce and ranch dressing to combine. In a non-stick skillet, warm tortillas 1-2 minutes on each side. To assemble the tacos spread each tortilla with the BBQ and ranch mixture (about 1 teaspoon), top with 2 oz. of pork and prepared slaw.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.