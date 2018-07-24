Trump threatens more tariffs on US trading partners - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Trump threatens more tariffs on US trading partners

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for a tour during a "Made in America Product Showcase" at the White House, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for a tour during a "Made in America Product Showcase" at the White House, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Washington.

By KEN THOMAS
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is declaring that "Tariffs are the greatest!" and threatening to impose additional penalties on U.S. trading partners as he prepares for negotiations with European officials at the White House.

Trump is tweeting that trade partners need to either negotiate a "fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs. It's as simple as that."

The president writes that the U.S. is a "'piggy bank' that's being robbed." He notes that countries "that have treated us unfairly on trade for years" are coming to Washington to negotiate.

Trump is meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (zhahn-KLOHD' YUN'-kur) on Wednesday. The U.S. and European allies have been at odds over the president's tariffs on steel imports and are meeting as the trade dispute threatens to spread to automobile production.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

