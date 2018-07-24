Mickey: Showers mainly east today

We are getting started on a Tuesday with mostly clear skies and temps again in the 60s to 70s. Feels good out there!

We should see more scattered showers and possibly some pop-up storms today. The most concentrated coverage will likely be over east Alabama, although some wet weather can't be ruled out to the west as this rain moves south. We expect to see a more progressive motion with this wet weather today and Wednesday, so any rain delays shouldn't last too long.

THE REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: By Thursday the disturbance responsible for the higher rain chances will lift out of the region and this will give way to the more typical summer setup. The heat will build, with highs back in the 90s and feels-like temperatures in the triple digit range. Pop-up thunderstorms will be possible after lunchtime each day and lightning will be intense with some of these storms. This pattern will continue into the weekend however the chance for an afternoon storm or shower will increase.

