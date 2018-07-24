Alabama teen dies after being thrown from SUV bumper

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A teen has died after she and two other passengers were thrown from the rear bumper of a sports utility vehicle they were standing on in Alabama.

News outlets reported that 16-year-old Shacoyka Thomas died after she was taken to a Montgomery hospital Sunday night. The other passengers did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The Montgomery Police Department said in a news release the SUV was approaching an intersection when the three passengers standing on the rear bumper were thrown from the vehicle.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

No charges have been filed. Police continue to investigate.

