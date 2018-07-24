China insists US airlines describe Taiwan as part of China - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

China insists US airlines describe Taiwan as part of China

BEIJING (AP) - China says there will be "no room for negotiation" in its demand that U.S. airlines describe self-ruled Taiwan as part of China ahead of a deadline this week.

Beijing has insisted that carriers change references to Taiwan on their websites to "Taiwan, China" by Wednesday. Taiwan separated from China amid civil war in 1949 but Beijing continues to claim it as its own territory.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Tuesday that China hopes the U.S. government will urge businesses to follow China's requirements. He did not specify how China would punish defiant carriers, saying only that it will "wait and see."

The White House has previously criticized the Chinese demand as "Orwellian nonsense."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

