Michael Ondaatje named in Man Booker Prize long list

Michael Ondaatje named in Man Booker Prize long list

LONDON (AP) - Michael Ondaatje is among one of 13 authors on the Man Booker Prize long list with his latest novel "Warlight."

The longlist for the prestigious literary prize announced Tuesday includes six U.K. writers, three from the United States, and two each from Canada and Ireland.

The list includes four debut novels and includes well known American novelist Rachel Kushner.

It also includes a graphic novel for the first time.

Ondaatje's "The English Patient," which won the Booker in 1992, was awarded the Golden Man Book this month to mark the prize's 50th anniversary.

The list will be pared to six finalists in September and the winner will be announced on Oct. 16 at a black-tie dinner at London's Guildhall.

The winner receives 50,000 pounds ($65,000).

