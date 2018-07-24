Investment banking buoys Q2 profits at Swiss bank UBS - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Investment banking buoys Q2 profits at Swiss bank UBS

GENEVA (AP) - Swiss bank UBS has posted a solid 9 percent increase in second quarter profits on the back of soaring gains in investment bank income and strong growth in its key global wealth management business.

The Zurich-based bank said Tuesday that "ongoing geopolitical tensions and rising protectionism" dampened investor confidence but that economic growth prospects were underpinning markets.

Overall, it said net income attributable to shareholders rose to 1.28 billion Swiss francs ($1.29 billion) in the quarter, up from 1.17 billion a year earlier.

Adjusted pre-tax profit in global wealth management rose 7 percent to 1.08 billion francs on rising fee and interest income even as client activity dipped in the U.S. and Asia.

Meanwhile, adjusted pre-tax profit in the investment bank division soared 44 percent to 605 million francs.

    Eco-conscious San Francisco is expected to join the city of Seattle in outlawing plastic straws used to suck down Mai Tais and slurp up bubble tea.
    North Korea and trade with China are among the topics U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis are expected to discuss with their Australian counterparts at a two-day meeting in the San Francisco Bay Area.
    Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.
