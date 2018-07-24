German foreign minister: Won't cave in to US trade threats - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

German foreign minister: Won't cave in to US trade threats

BERLIN (AP) - Germany's foreign minister says European countries won't cave in to U.S. threats in the escalating trans-Atlantic dispute over tariffs, but he hopes for a solution.

The Trump administration has already imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the 28-nation European Union and is threatening tariffs on cars, trucks and auto parts - a key industry for Germany. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker visits Washington on Wednesday.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told ARD television on Tuesday that he hopes it will be possible to find a consensus solution.

But he added: "We won't let ourselves be threatened and just cave in because, if we do that once, I fear that we will have to deal with such behavior very often in the future, and we won't accept that."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • San Francisco to consider outlawing plastic straws, stirrers

    San Francisco to consider outlawing plastic straws, stirrers

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:59 AM EDT2018-07-24 06:59:45 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 3:19 AM EDT2018-07-24 07:19:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This July 17, 2018 photo shows wrapped plastic straws at a bubble tea cafe in San Francisco. Eco-conscious San Francisco joins the city of Seattle in banning plastic straws, along with tiny coffee stirrers and cup pluggers, as par...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This July 17, 2018 photo shows wrapped plastic straws at a bubble tea cafe in San Francisco. Eco-conscious San Francisco joins the city of Seattle in banning plastic straws, along with tiny coffee stirrers and cup pluggers, as par...
    Eco-conscious San Francisco is expected to join the city of Seattle in outlawing plastic straws used to suck down Mai Tais and slurp up bubble tea.More >>
    Eco-conscious San Francisco is expected to join the city of Seattle in outlawing plastic straws used to suck down Mai Tais and slurp up bubble tea.More >>

  • Top US, Australian officials meet in San Francisco Bay Area

    Top US, Australian officials meet in San Francisco Bay Area

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:54 AM EDT2018-07-24 06:54:56 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 3:02 AM EDT2018-07-24 07:02:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Australia Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop, left, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo while posing for photos for the 2018 Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) Consultations in Stanford, Calif., Monday, July ...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Australia Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop, left, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo while posing for photos for the 2018 Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) Consultations in Stanford, Calif., Monday, July ...
    North Korea and trade with China are among the topics U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis are expected to discuss with their Australian counterparts at a two-day meeting...More >>
    North Korea and trade with China are among the topics U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis are expected to discuss with their Australian counterparts at a two-day meeting in the San Francisco Bay Area.More >>

  • Fire lookouts span eras, stay crucial in spotting wildfires

    Fire lookouts span eras, stay crucial in spotting wildfires

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-07-24 06:39:43 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:59 AM EDT2018-07-24 06:59:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, Tom VandeWater stands at the railing of the Coolwater Fire Lookout and looks through his binoculars in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Lowell, Idaho. VandeWater, from Can...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, Tom VandeWater stands at the railing of the Coolwater Fire Lookout and looks through his binoculars in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Lowell, Idaho. VandeWater, from Can...
    Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.More >>
    Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly