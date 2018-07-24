World markets rally on strong US corporate earnings - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

World markets rally on strong US corporate earnings

(AP Photo/Vincent Thian). Investors walk in front of trading boards at a private stock market gallery in Kuala Lumpur, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Asian markets rose on Tuesday as better-than-expected U.S. corporate earnings and the lack of bad news on tra... (AP Photo/Vincent Thian). Investors walk in front of trading boards at a private stock market gallery in Kuala Lumpur, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Asian markets rose on Tuesday as better-than-expected U.S. corporate earnings and the lack of bad news on tra...
(AP Photo/Vincent Thian). Investors stand in front of trading boards at a private stock market gallery in Kuala Lumpur, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Asian markets rose on Tuesday as better-than-expected U.S. corporate earnings and the lack of bad news on tr... (AP Photo/Vincent Thian). Investors stand in front of trading boards at a private stock market gallery in Kuala Lumpur, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Asian markets rose on Tuesday as better-than-expected U.S. corporate earnings and the lack of bad news on tr...
(AP Photo/Vincent Thian). An investor walks at a private stock market gallery in Kuala Lumpur, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Asian markets rose on Tuesday as better-than-expected U.S. corporate earnings and the lack of bad news on trade tensions encouraged i... (AP Photo/Vincent Thian). An investor walks at a private stock market gallery in Kuala Lumpur, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Asian markets rose on Tuesday as better-than-expected U.S. corporate earnings and the lack of bad news on trade tensions encouraged i...

By ANNABELLE LIANG
Associated Press

SINGAPORE (AP) - World markets rallied on Tuesday, gaining momentum from an upbeat day in Asia and from U.S. corporate earnings. But downbeat purchasing managers' index readings hinted at underlying worries.

KEEPING SCORE: Germany's DAX rebounded 1.3 percent to 12,713.07 and the CAC 40 in France was 0.9 percent higher at 5,425.09. The FTSE 100 index of leading British shares gained 0.2 percent to 7,671.53. U.S. stocks were poised for a higher opening. Dow futures added 0.3 percent to 25,110.00. The S&P 500 futures rose 0.2 percent to 2817.60.

ASIA'S DAY: Better-than-expected U.S. corporate earnings and a lack of bad news on trade tensions pushed Asian markets higher on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.5 percent to 22,510.48. South Korea's Kospi added 0.5 percent to 2,280.20. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.4 percent to 28,662.57. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.6 percent to 2,905.56. Australia's S&P-ASX 200 rose 0.6 percent to 6,265.80.

U.S. CORPORATE EARNINGS: On Monday, Google parent Alphabet reported a profit of $3.2 billion for the three months that ended June 30. It booked a $5.1 billion charge to cover a fine levied by European regulators, who have accused Google of unfairly forcing handset makers to take its Chrome, Search and Play Store apps when using its free Android mobile system. Google has said it will appeal the European fine. Alphabet Inc.'s stock jumped 3.6 percent in after-market trading. Toy maker Hasbro was the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Monday after its quarterly earnings topped Wall Street's forecasts. Its stock rallied 12.9 percent to $106.04. Companies such as Boeing, Facebook, Amazon.com and McDonald's are due to report results later this week.

ANALYST'S TAKE: "Investors are looking on the bright side. What we're seeing is a cautious dipping into the market, mainly driven by positive sentiment on the U.S. corporate earnings front," said Song Seng Wun, an economist at CIMB Private Banking.

EUROZONE MANUFACTURING: Manufacturing in the 19-country eurozone hit a two-month high in June, a private survey released on Tuesday showed. IHS Markit's eurozone manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 55.1 in July from 54.9 in June. Readings above 50 indicate expansion on the index's 100-point scale. Numbers for the U.S. are due later today and investors are expected to watch these closely.

JAPAN FACTORY OUTLOOK: A private survey suggested that manufacturing is slowing. The flash Markit/Nikkei purchasing managers' index fell to 51.6 in July from a final 53.0 in June, a 20-month low. The downbeat numbers could alleviate pressure on Japan's central bank to roll back its massive monetary stimulus policy. The data suggest "that the threat of a global trade war may be weighing on business confidence," said Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics. While new export orders rose slightly, growth slowed in the last quarter, he noted in a commentary.

CURRENCIES: The dollar eased to 111.22 yen from 111.34. The euro slipped to $1.1687 from $1.1691.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude added 28 cents to $68.17 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. On Monday, the contract dropped 37 cents to settle at $67.89 per barrel. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 9 cents to $73.15.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • San Francisco to consider outlawing plastic straws, stirrers

    San Francisco to consider outlawing plastic straws, stirrers

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:59 AM EDT2018-07-24 06:59:45 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 6:45 AM EDT2018-07-24 10:45:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This July 17, 2018 photo shows wrapped plastic straws at a bubble tea cafe in San Francisco. Eco-conscious San Francisco joins the city of Seattle in banning plastic straws, along with tiny coffee stirrers and cup pluggers, as par...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This July 17, 2018 photo shows wrapped plastic straws at a bubble tea cafe in San Francisco. Eco-conscious San Francisco joins the city of Seattle in banning plastic straws, along with tiny coffee stirrers and cup pluggers, as par...

    People with disabilities have spoken out against the plastic straw ban, saying customers with mobility issues rely on the tubes to drink and paper or metal straws aren't always appropriate.

    More >>

    People with disabilities have spoken out against the plastic straw ban, saying customers with mobility issues rely on the tubes to drink and paper or metal straws aren't always appropriate.

    More >>

  • Georgia lawmaker uses racial slur, drops pants in TV series

    Georgia lawmaker uses racial slur, drops pants in TV series

    Monday, July 23 2018 1:36 PM EDT2018-07-23 17:36:27 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 6:41 AM EDT2018-07-24 10:41:06 GMT
    (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...

    A Georgia lawmaker is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron Cohen's Showtime series "Who Is America?"

    More >>

    A Georgia lawmaker is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron Cohen's Showtime series "Who Is America?"

    More >>

  • Philadelphia State of Mind: Jay-Z's festival is staying put

    Philadelphia State of Mind: Jay-Z's festival is staying put

    Monday, July 23 2018 5:13 PM EDT2018-07-23 21:13:54 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 6:40 AM EDT2018-07-24 10:40:50 GMT
    Officials in Philadelphia have reversed their decision and now say that Jay-Z's Made in America music festival will remain on the city's grandest boulevard.More >>
    Officials in Philadelphia have reversed their decision and now say that Jay-Z's Made in America music festival will remain on the city's grandest boulevard.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly