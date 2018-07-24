Heat radiates across Southwest; Death Valley hottest

Scorpions or other critters can hitch a ride on the fur of a dog or cat, so check your pets when they come inside.More >>
Critical signs of heat illness include excessive sweating and tiredness, according to doctors. Those experiencing the symptoms should get out of direct sunlight and drink water.
People of all ages, regardless of their health and physical activity, indoors and out, will need to stay hydrated during this summer's heat.
Triple-digit temperatures are expected through parts of the U.S. Southwest on yet another day of scorching heat.
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.
A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation.
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.
California authorities will shut down a section of Yosemite National Park for several days as crews try to stop a stubborn and growing wildfire from spreading.
