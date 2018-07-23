North Birmingham residents say more work needs to be done following guilty verdict in bribery trial

Residents in north Birmingham say more work needs to be done following the guilty verdict of a Balch and Bingham attorney and a Drummond Coal executive. Both were found guilty of bribing former state legislator Oliver Robinson.

Community leaders say they want to see progress beyond this verdict. "I'm hoping justice prevails all the way," said Collegeville Neighborhood President Vivian Stark.

Stark said she isn't sure the residents of north Birmingham will ever see that day. "I don't think there will ever be a time when we are completely clean, no, but I would like to be 50 percent clean anyway."

Stark said those who were found guilty should be held responsible for the rest of the cleanup in her community.

"We should be compensated in some kind of way. I'm not saying money wise. It could be where they can get contractors to come through our neighborhood and spruce up the neighborhood for all the damage they did,” she said. “If it contaminated my land then it contaminated my house. The same they're digging up is still in the house," continued Stark.

Helping those communities seek full justice is GASP, a non-profit that was at the forefront of the efforts to expose those who were a part of the wrong-doing in this bribery trial.

This organization is also helping the north Birmingham communities in their journey to live pollution free.

"We will be going back as an organization. We talk with community leaders every single day. We will be talking to community leaders to determine what it is that they want and need," said GASP Executive Director Michael Hansen.

So far the EPA has removed more than 50-tons of contaminated soil from 389 properties. There are about 138 more properties to go.

The cleanup efforts should be complete in the next two years. So far the efforts has cost $23 million.

"They want to see a community that's thriving, that's healthy, and they raise a family in and not have to worry about what they're breathing or eating," continued Hansen.

Residents in the affected area whose soil has not been tested can obtain access agreements by visiting the EPA office trailer at the Old Carver High School at 3400 33rd Terrance North.

