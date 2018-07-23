GBHS needs donations for puppies, dogs rescued from suspected puppy mill

The Greater Birmingham Humane Society said they are in need of donations after rescuing 83 dogs from what they called a puppy mill.

Now, that number is climbing with new puppies being born.

Since the dogs were rescued earlier this month, 8 more have been born and 13 are pregnant.

Many of them are with fosters, but the need for food and other items remains a huge concern.

The dogs and puppies were rescued after someone alerted Trussville Police that the dogs appeared to be abused and neglected.

The owners were reportedly selling parakeets and puppies.

GBHS is in need of whelping packets, puppy pads, puppy food, playpens, and funds.

Along with donations, they're asking people to do their research before buying pets from anyone.

"If people will stop giving business to irresponsible breeders, then there wouldn't be a market for these kinds of things. If they don't have a business license if they don't have a place where you can see the premises of where they're born, or their parents if it looks like it's a backyard breeder and you have any suspicion," said GBHS CEO Allison Black Cornelius.

24 dogs have been adopted so far. To find out how you can help, click here.

