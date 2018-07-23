Alabaster man charged with receiving stolen goods to sell online

An Alabaster man has been charged with receiving stolen goods to sell online.



Police say 57-year-old Greg Smart received stolen goods from retailers across the Birmingham area. This was an investigation two years in the making and there are likely thousands of victims out there who bought these stolen goods on sites like eBay and other social media outlets.



"This is the first I've heard of a situation like this explicitly, especially to such a scale," says Better Business Bureau Manager of Operations Garet Smitherman.



Police say Smart was recently found with an enormous amount of stolen products. Police say he sold stolen or shoplifted items on social media and his store on eBay, making $1.2 million in sales over the past several years.



"You don't know who the seller on a lot of these internet marketplaces are. Caution should reign supreme even with the prominence the internet has in today's marketplace," says Smitherman.



On many sites, you deal directly with a company, but eBay and Craigslist are private sellers. Sometimes if the goods are stolen, or non-existent, they'll be posted for a much lower price to make you think you're getting a deal. Smitherman says one way to protect yourself is to pay with a credit card instead of a debit card. That way, the seller doesn't have access to your entire bank account.

He says one sure-fire way to avoid cyber thieves is to shop locally: "If you're going to buy a product off the internet and you can get the same product down at the store for the same price, why wouldn't you go help the person who lives in your community, who lives in your neighborhood?"



Gary Smart was arrested thanks to a collaboration between detectives with Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook, Homewood, Gardendale, and Birmingham police departments. Smart was charged with three counts of receiving stolen goods and more charges will be added to that. Detectives are still adding up the value of everything found in his home.



