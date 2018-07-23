New plumber apprentice program in Tuscaloosa

The plumbing industry is leaking jobs according to Lee Richards with the Tuscaloosa County Schools.



He says the average age of most plumbers is 55, and many of them are now retiring. Tuscaloosa city and county schools hope to plug that leak through a new training program.



It’s an apprentice program for plumbing that starts this fall at the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy. It’s open to all high school kids in Tuscaloosa city and county.



Organizers worked with plumbing contractors, suppliers and others to create a curriculum that educates kids on how to become plumbers and to show them how they can earn a good living because of it too. The apprentice program take two years and four straight semesters to finish.



"So we just need to do what we can to get to the next generation of plumber enlightened, educated and inspired to go to the next level,” Richards explained.



The average pay for apprentices who finish the program ranges from $9 to $12 an hour. Journeymen make about twice that on average.



Students in Tuscaloosa City and County Schools interested in applying for the program should contact their school counselor.



