New plumber apprentice program in Tuscaloosa

We continue to track a few areas of rain moving south across central Alabama this evening. This has been one of the cooler evenings of the summer, thanks to a northerly breeze and temperatures in the 70s.More >>
Residents in north Birmingham say more work needs to be done following the guilty verdict of a Balch and Bingham attorney and a Drummond Coal executive.More >>
The Greater Birmingham Humane Society said they are in need of donations after rescuing 83 dogs from what they called a puppy mill. Now, that number is climbing with new puppies being born.More >>
An Alabaster man has been charged with receiving stolen goods to sell online.More >>
The plumbing industry is leaking jobs according to Lee Richards with Tuscaloosa County schools. Tuscaloosa City and County schools hope to plug that leak through a new training program.More >>
