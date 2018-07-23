Wes: Scattered showers and isolated storms return Tuesday

We continue to track a few areas of rain moving south across central Alabama this evening. This has been one of the cooler evenings of the summer, thanks to a northerly breeze with temperatures in the 70s.

An upper-level low-pressure system will continue to dominate the weather story for tomorrow and Wednesday so expect more comfortable starts to each day, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. We will see more scattered showers and possibly some pop-up storms.

The most concentrated coverage will be over east Alabama, although some wet weather can’t be ruled out to the west as this rain moves south. We will continue to see a more progressive motion with this wet weather Tuesday and on Wednesday, so any rain delays shouldn’t last too long.



THE REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: By Thursday the disturbance responsible for the higher rain chances will lift out of the region and this will give way to the more typical summer setup. The heat will build, with highs back in the 90s and feels-like temperatures in the triple digit range.

Pop-up thunderstorms will be possible after lunchtime each day and lightning will be intense with some of these storms. This pattern will continue into the weekend however the chance for an afternoon storm or shower will increase.

