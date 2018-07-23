STL righty throws 7 hitless in debut, 'pen allows 1B in 8th - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

STL righty throws 7 hitless in debut, 'pen allows 1B in 8th

(AP Photo/Gary Landers). St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Daniel Poncedeleon (62) throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers). St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Daniel Poncedeleon (62) throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Cincinnati.
(AP Photo/Gary Landers). St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Daniel Poncedeleon, right, talks in the dugout with catcher Yadier Molina, left, following the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers). St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Daniel Poncedeleon, right, talks in the dugout with catcher Yadier Molina, left, following the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Cincinnati.

By JOE KAY
AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati's Phillip Ervin singled off St. Louis reliever Jordan Hicks with one out in the eighth inning, ending a no-hit bid started by Daniel Poncedeleon in his major league debut 14 months after he suffered a life-threatening head injury on the mound.

Poncedeleon was hit on the right temple by a line drive while pitching for Triple-A Memphis on May 9 last year, fracturing his skull and causing bleeding in the brain. He had emergency surgery followed by months of slow recovery.

The 26-year-old was one of the top pitchers in the Pacific Coast League when St. Louis called him up to help its injury-depleted rotation.

Poncedeleon walked three and struck out three, using 116 pitches. He was hit for to begin the eighth inning.

Hicks, also a rookie, got Adam Duvall to pop out before Ervin singled up the middle. Billy Hamilton and Jose Peraza grounded out to end the inning.

Catcher Yadier Molina's single in the sixth inning gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Administration reports nearly 1,200 family reunifications

    Administration reports nearly 1,200 family reunifications

    Monday, July 23 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-07-23 22:55:44 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 10:16 PM EDT2018-07-24 02:16:25 GMT
    The Trump administration says nearly 1,200 family reunifications have occurred for children 5 and older who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, still leaving hundreds to go before a court-imposed deadline.More >>
    The Trump administration says nearly 1,200 family reunifications have occurred for children 5 and older who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, still leaving hundreds to go before a court-imposed deadline.More >>

  • The Latest: Vigil held for Oakland train station victim

    The Latest: Vigil held for Oakland train station victim

    Monday, July 23 2018 1:56 PM EDT2018-07-23 17:56:34 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 10:16 PM EDT2018-07-24 02:16:23 GMT
    A relative of a teen who was fatally stabbed at a Northern California train station says her cousin was returning home after celebrating her dead boyfriend's birthday when she was randomly attacked.More >>
    A relative of a teen who was fatally stabbed at a Northern California train station says her cousin was returning home after celebrating her dead boyfriend's birthday when she was randomly attacked.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Judges crack down on illicit inmate cellphones

    APNewsBreak: Judges crack down on illicit inmate cellphones

    Monday, July 23 2018 8:29 PM EDT2018-07-24 00:29:07 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 10:16 PM EDT2018-07-24 02:16:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2009, file photo, Correctional Officer Jose Sandoval inspects one of the more than 2,000 cell phones confiscated from inmates at California State Prison, Solano in Vacaville, Calif. Judges in ...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2009, file photo, Correctional Officer Jose Sandoval inspects one of the more than 2,000 cell phones confiscated from inmates at California State Prison, Solano in Vacaville, Calif. Judges in ...
    APNewsBreak: Judges in California and South Carolina have ordered cellphone carriers to shut down nearly 200 contraband cellphones used by inmates in state prisons to conduct crimes.More >>
    APNewsBreak: Judges in California and South Carolina have ordered cellphone carriers to shut down nearly 200 contraband cellphones used by inmates in state prisons to conduct crimes.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly