UA athletic dining hall and recruiting room expanded

The University of Alabama spent more than a year building a new space where it's athletes will eat and another where football recruits will see what the program is all about.

The school updated its athletics dining facility and the Robert Alan Hall Recruiting Room. It's a two floor, 25,000 square foot space.

Players and recruits can enjoy a space that highlights Alabama's biggest victories and its best players.

There are awards, trophies, and national championship rings on display.

Upgrades also include a dining area that runs seven days a week with a fuel center full of drinks, a smoothie bar, and an upstairs balcony overlooking the football practice fields.

The teams' chief nutritionist explains how this dining hall helps UA athletes the most.

"The fuel to actually develop an athlete and to support their sport and their demands we can now provide" Amy Bragg, Director of Performance Nutrition, said.

Monday's ribbon-cutting ceremony came about two weeks after athletes started eating in the new facility.

