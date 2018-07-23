Honda plant in Lincoln moving forward with $54 million expansion

An official with Honda Manufacturing of Alabama confirms the Talladega County Commission approved tax abatements that will allow Honda to move forward with a $54 million expansion.

Ted Pratt says the expansion will enhance its welding capability on line 2 and “enhance its capability for future technology.”

Pratt says this investment is in addition to the $85 million expansion announced last year that will result in the opening of two new logistics buildings next week.

This does not mean the company is not concerned about proposed auto tariffs and sent five associates to meet with members of Alabama’s congressional delegation last week.

However, the company is pressing forward to meet future customer’s needs.

Pratt would not offer a start date but said it would be completed by 2021.

