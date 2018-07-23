US Southwest sizzles as temperatures near 120 degrees - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

US Southwest sizzles as temperatures near 120 degrees

(AP Photo/Matt York). Taylor Jeremiah cools off while walking through a fountain early Monday, July 23, 2018, in downtown Phoenix. Parts of Arizona and the Southwest are bracing for the hottest weather of the year with highs this week expected to appro... (AP Photo/Matt York). Taylor Jeremiah cools off while walking through a fountain early Monday, July 23, 2018, in downtown Phoenix. Parts of Arizona and the Southwest are bracing for the hottest weather of the year with highs this week expected to appro...
(AP Photo/Matt York). Phoenix firefighter Juan Rodriguez hands out cooling neckerchiefs to morning commuters early Monday, July 23, 2018, in downtown Phoenix. Parts of Arizona and the Southwest are bracing for the hottest weather of the year with highs... (AP Photo/Matt York). Phoenix firefighter Juan Rodriguez hands out cooling neckerchiefs to morning commuters early Monday, July 23, 2018, in downtown Phoenix. Parts of Arizona and the Southwest are bracing for the hottest weather of the year with highs...
(AP Photo/Matt York). Kids wear cooling neckerchiefs given to them by firefighters early Monday, July 23, 2018, in downtown Phoenix. Parts of Arizona and the Southwest are bracing for the hottest weather of the year with highs this week expected to app... (AP Photo/Matt York). Kids wear cooling neckerchiefs given to them by firefighters early Monday, July 23, 2018, in downtown Phoenix. Parts of Arizona and the Southwest are bracing for the hottest weather of the year with highs this week expected to app...
(AP Photo/Matt York). Phoenix firefighter Juan Rodriguez hands out a cooling neckerchief to morning commuter Arielle Thomas early Monday, July 23, 2018, in downtown Phoenix. Parts of Arizona and the Southwest are bracing for the hottest weather of the ... (AP Photo/Matt York). Phoenix firefighter Juan Rodriguez hands out a cooling neckerchief to morning commuter Arielle Thomas early Monday, July 23, 2018, in downtown Phoenix. Parts of Arizona and the Southwest are bracing for the hottest weather of the ...
(AP Photo/Matt York). Phoenix city employee Tammy Vo stands by a water mister as she hands out cooling neckerchiefs to morning commuters early Monday, July 23, 2018, in downtown Phoenix. Parts of Arizona and the Southwest are bracing for the hottest we... (AP Photo/Matt York). Phoenix city employee Tammy Vo stands by a water mister as she hands out cooling neckerchiefs to morning commuters early Monday, July 23, 2018, in downtown Phoenix. Parts of Arizona and the Southwest are bracing for the hottest we...

By ANITA SNOW
Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - Temperatures approached 120 degrees in parts of the U.S. Southwest on Monday, and forecasters said this week could bring the region's hottest weather of the year.

Phoenix reached a sweltering 115 degrees (46 Celsius), which broke the previous daily record, according to the National Weather Service.

"I'm hoping to stay in the air conditioning all day, and I'm planning to take it easy," said Lisa Kirby, who was visiting from Rhode Island for a conference.

Firefighters and city officials Monday morning distributed bright red cloth visors, hand fans and blue-colored cooling neckerchiefs to downtown Phoenix commuters, advising them to stay inside as much as possible.

A heat advisory was in effect for west Texas and southeast New Mexico into Monday evening, with high temperatures well into the triple digits, the service said. Afternoon school bus service was canceled Monday in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where the mercury climbed to 105 degrees (41 Celsius).

Forecasters issued excessive heat warnings to much of Arizona, including parts of Grand Canyon National Park, and extended into areas of Southern California and Nevada.

The operator of California's electrical grid to call for voluntary conservation of power Tuesday and Wednesday due to high temperatures in much of the West.

Parts of Utah were also issued an excessive heat warning with temperatures this week expected to approach 109 degrees (43 Celsius). The weather service said the warning for Utah's Dixie and Lake Powell regions will be in effect Tuesday through Thursday.

The National Weather Service uses a complicated formula that varies from region to region to declare an excessive heat warning, including close to record-breaking temperatures.

Forecasters say southern Arizona will swelter through temperatures from 112 to 119 degrees through Wednesday.

Some of the highest temperatures over the next few days were expected in Phoenix, and officials are cautioning people to stay hydrated and take advantage of cooler indoor buildings.

Fire Capt. Jake Van Hook said the department gets dozens of calls a day about heat-related illnesses during excessive heat warnings.

"They range from someone who just needs to get inside to someone who needs to get urgently to the hospital," Hook said.

Maricopa County public health officials say 155 people died in the Phoenix area last year from heat-caused illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Forecasters say monsoon moisture will return to the Phoenix area from the east by the weekend.

Arizona's monsoon season brings summer rains that can cause flash flooding and bring heavy winds.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge, calm in court, takes hard line on splitting families

    Judge, calm in court, takes hard line on splitting families

    Sunday, July 22 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-07-22 15:29:26 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 8:34 PM EDT2018-07-24 00:34:47 GMT
    U. S. District Judge Dana Sabraw went well beyond the American Civil Liberties Union's initial request to stop families from being separated at the border by imposing a deadline of Thursday to reunify more than...More >>
    U. S. District Judge Dana Sabraw went well beyond the American Civil Liberties Union's initial request to stop families from being separated at the border by imposing a deadline of Thursday to reunify more than 2,500 children with their families.More >>

  • Administration reports nearly 1,200 family reunifications

    Administration reports nearly 1,200 family reunifications

    Monday, July 23 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-07-23 22:55:44 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 8:29 PM EDT2018-07-24 00:29:58 GMT
    The Trump administration says nearly 1,200 family reunifications have occurred for children 5 and older who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, still leaving hundreds to go before a court-imposed deadline.More >>
    The Trump administration says nearly 1,200 family reunifications have occurred for children 5 and older who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, still leaving hundreds to go before a court-imposed deadline.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Judges crack down on illicit inmate cellphones

    APNewsBreak: Judges crack down on illicit inmate cellphones

    Monday, July 23 2018 8:29 PM EDT2018-07-24 00:29:07 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 8:29 PM EDT2018-07-24 00:29:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2009, file photo, Correctional Officer Jose Sandoval inspects one of the more than 2,000 cell phones confiscated from inmates at California State Prison, Solano in Vacaville, Calif. Judges in ...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2009, file photo, Correctional Officer Jose Sandoval inspects one of the more than 2,000 cell phones confiscated from inmates at California State Prison, Solano in Vacaville, Calif. Judges in ...
    APNewsBreak: Judges in California and South Carolina have ordered cellphone carriers to shut down nearly 200 contraband cellphones used by inmates in state prisons to conduct crimes.More >>
    APNewsBreak: Judges in California and South Carolina have ordered cellphone carriers to shut down nearly 200 contraband cellphones used by inmates in state prisons to conduct crimes.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly