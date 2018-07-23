Reported alligator sighting in Hoover could be turtle

The University of Alabama spent more than a year building a new space where it's athletes will eat and another where football recruits will see what the program is all about. The school updated its athletics dining facility and the Robert Alan Hall Recruiting Room.More >>
We continue to track a few areas of rain moving south across central Alabama this evening. This has been one of the cooler evenings of the summer, thanks to a northerly breeze and temperatures in the 70s.More >>
Hoover City Schools is at the number one spot once again in terms of the safest schools in the state. The school district is not only ranking high among the state, but also in the nation.More >>
An official with Honda Manufacturing of Alabama confirms the Talladega County Commission approved tax abatements that will allow Honda to move forward with a $54 million expansion.More >>
The city of Hoover is taking new measures to protect residents after a mother spotted what could be an alligator at the lake in Veteran's Park.More >>
