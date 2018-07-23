Reported alligator sighting in Hoover could be turtle

The city of Hoover is taking new measures to protect residents after a mother spotted what could be an alligator at the lake in Veteran's Park.



Hoover police say that since getting the unconfirmed report, they have been monitoring the situation along with the city's animal control officers and park rangers. That includes animal control officers working with a trapper to search the area over the weekend.



Police say they have also reached out to experts in St. Augustine, Florida, who say they believe it is a Gulf Coast Soft Shell Turtle.



Still, those who frequent the park say they will keep an eye extra eye out.

"We're over here every day between three and four o'clock and we do two and three miles. I'll be on the lookout now," says Russ Ferguson. "Usually, we just walk by but sometimes she'll go down and sniff in the water. Won't do that anymore."

Hoover Police urge residents to always be on the lookout for dangers with wildlife in nature and in bodies of water.

