Attack on Latino mayor probed as possible hate crime - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Attack on Latino mayor probed as possible hate crime

Mayor Jimmy Matta of Burien, WA, was attacked for the area's sanctuary status designation. (Source: KCPQ via CNN) Mayor Jimmy Matta of Burien, WA, was attacked for the area's sanctuary status designation. (Source: KCPQ via CNN)

BURIEN, Wash. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the alleged assault of a suburban Seattle mayor after he reported being attacked Saturday night by a man apparently angered over the mayor's policies supporting Latino immigrants.

Burien Mayor Jimmy Matta said Monday that an unidentified man in his 60s approached him from behind while he was in a beer garden at a Burien block party.

King County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott says the man allegedly put his arm around Matta's neck and pulled him down, scratching Matta's arm on a fence and drawing blood. The man also allegedly made a disparaging remark regarding Matta's Latino heritage and immigration.

Abbott said Monday that the incident is under investigation as a possible hate crime.

Matta says the man had previously criticized his policies toward immigrants.

Matta is the city's first Latino mayor who has supported Burien as a sanctuary city.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

