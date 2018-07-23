Man barks like dog in bizarre drug arrest in Chilton Co.

What started with a bizarre call in Chilton County about a man barking like a dog and rolling on the ground, ended with nine people arrested.



It happened at a home on County Road 8, near Jemision last Thursday. Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon says investigators believe the man might have been using Liquid G. However, they are still awaiting confirmation.



He warns this is a good example of what drugs can do to a person. "First time you do it, you could be hooked. First time you do it, you could be dead," says Sheriff Shearon. "It could kill you just as quick as anything. So people just don't understand that part of it. Pretty much putting poison in their system.”



In addition to the nine arrests at that home, deputies say they made 11 other unrelated drug arrests that same day.

