Grow with Google to host internet basics workshop

Grow with Google realizes there is a big demand for workers to have some internet skills to land a job these days.

"Digital skills are more important than ever before," says Erica Swanson with Google Community Engagement. "So whatever field you are in, chances are your employer expects you to know how to use technology and web tools today."

A workshop will be held Aug. 6 at the Birmingham City Library starting at 8:30 a.m.

"People will learn internet basics - how to use emails, spreadsheets and presentations at work. Small businesses can also learn digital and marketing skills - how to get found on Google search and maps," says Swanson.

TechBirmingham, a non-profit designed to promote tech jobs in Birmingham, says the workshop will help with their efforts and the cities' efforts to bring more technical jobs to the Magic City.

"It makes sure the community, whether they are residents or business owners, that they have the digital literacy and the exposure and the opportunity to learn about all of these new technologies," says Deon Gordon, the president and CEO of TechBirmingham.



The program will not exclude anyone.

"Grow with Google is for everyone. The event is free, it's open to the public. We expect to have a wide range of folks joining us, whether you know a little bit about technology, or you know a lot," says Swanson.

Google will be in Opelika and Scottsboro later in the week.

Copyright WBRC. All rights reserved.