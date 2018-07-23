Alabama's community college system, Mercedes Benz using Snapchat to recruit

People looking for a job in Alabama in the auto manufacturing business are in luck. The Alabama Community College System is offering programs designed to help you with your education and job skills to land a job.

An ad running on Snapchat is aimed at finding workers for auto suppliers of Mercedes Benz here in Alabama. There are an expected 4,500 jobs opening in the next 24 months and those jobs will need trained workers.

Jim Cavale with Inflcr tries to help clients' social media reach. He isn't surprised that the community college system and Mercedes Benz would turn to Snapchat. "It's finding the way your message can reach the right demographic. Facebook 40 to 60. Instagram is 25 to 40," Cavale said.

Cavale says Snapchat is the way to reach a younger audience and more people who would be interested in the jobs and job training. "Snapchat is the younger population that means to me Mercedes is trying to find folks that are younger who fit the job entrance profile that they are hiring for," Cavale said.

The program offers training at Bevill State Community College, Jefferson State Community College, Lawson State Community College, and Shelton State Community College.

The training program can provide courses for a GED or help you with certification for the work.

The salary you would be looking at would range from $12 to $20 per hour.

For more information about the job openings, you can visit AlabamaHires.com and list your education level or if you are a veteran.

