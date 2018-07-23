Clanton police discuss K-9 officer safety

There is no question the value of K-9 officers. "A human being just doesn't have the ability to locate these odors and these scents," says Clanton Police Chief Keith Maddox.

Both the Clanton Police and the Chilton County Sheriff use the dogs, sometimes working together, to locate bad guys, drugs, even explosives.

"Well I can explain it to you this way, it (searches) would be a lot longer, and a lot harder,” says Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon.

Law enforcement officials do all they can to take care of their companions. "To the officers it's like their children," says Maddox.

“We get attached to the partners over the years," says Clanton Captain David Clackley, who’s partner is Max. “We have to be really careful, especially when they're working."

That means using safety equipment like a coolguard system. If a car gets too hot, it will roll down the back windows and activate a fan.

"As well as it makes the siren activate to get the attention of the handler, or anybody walking by the vehicle or whatever," says Clackley. "It would get their attention. We typically have to take better care of them because they can't tell you hey I'm too hot. Typically you have to watch your dog, watch your dog's behavior, recognize the signs of heat stress."

He also carries water for Max and even a medical kit when the pair are searching for something or someone. This past week, Max helped nab his first human suspect.

Copyright WBRC. All rights reserved.