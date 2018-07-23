Husband of adult film performer Stormy Daniels seeks divorce - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Husband of adult film performer Stormy Daniels seeks divorce

KAUFMAN, Texas (AP) - The husband of adult film performer Stormy Daniels has filed for divorce in Texas.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said that she had sex with Donald Trump before he became president, something Trump has denied.

Glendon Crain filed the petition for divorce on July 18 in state district court in Kaufman County, located just southeast of Dallas. In his 13-page divorce petition filed July 18, Crain alleged adultery as grounds for the divorce and seeks sole custody of the couple's 7-year-old daughter and child support from Clifford, as well as a financial award and disproportionate share of the couple's community property.

Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti said in a tweet that Daniels and Crain decided mutually to end their marriage and that the "accuracy" of the divorce petition is "vehemently disputed."

A woman answering the phone in the Terrell, Texas, office of Crain's attorney, Rothwell Pool, said he had no comment since the case is currently in litigation.

Daniels has said she had sex with Trump in 2006 when he was married, which Trump has denied. As part of their investigation into Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen, prosecutors have been examining the $130,000 payment that was made to Daniels as part of a confidentiality agreement days before the 2016 presidential election.

In April, FBI agents raided Cohen's home, office and hotel room as part of a probe into his business dealings and investigators were seeking records about the nondisclosure agreement that Daniels had signed, among other things.

In May, Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump's attorneys, said the president had repaid Cohen for the $130,000 payment to Daniels, contradicting Trump's prior claims that he didn't know the source of the money.

Transparency groups and Democrats have argued that the secret efforts to silence Trump accusers, including the payment to Daniels, should be investigated by the Federal Election Commission as potential violations of campaign finance laws, which require disclosure of campaign expenditures. Trump's attorneys have argued that any payments to accusers would have been made regardless of his presidential candidacy, and that no violation occurred.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Shooting victims outraged over MGM's lawsuit against them

    Shooting victims outraged over MGM's lawsuit against them

    Monday, July 23 2018 4:24 PM EDT2018-07-23 20:24:10 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 7:11 PM EDT2018-07-23 23:11:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo). Jason McMillan, 36, of Riverside, a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy who was shot and paralyzed in the Oct, 1, 2017, Las Vegas shooting, reacts as he talks about that evening and is upset MGM's decision, during a personal acc...(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo). Jason McMillan, 36, of Riverside, a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy who was shot and paralyzed in the Oct, 1, 2017, Las Vegas shooting, reacts as he talks about that evening and is upset MGM's decision, during a personal acc...
    Victims of a fatal mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival are outraged they are being sued by the company that owns the hotel where the gunman opened fire.More >>
    Victims of a fatal mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival are outraged they are being sued by the company that owns the hotel where the gunman opened fire.More >>

  • Duck boat probe will check if Coast Guard rules were ignored

    Duck boat probe will check if Coast Guard rules were ignored

    Monday, July 23 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-07-23 12:30:29 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 7:11 PM EDT2018-07-23 23:11:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). A man looks at an idled duck boat in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). A man looks at an idled duck boat in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.
    The U.S. Coast Guard says is planning raise a duck boat that sank in a southwest Missouri lake, killing 17 people.More >>
    The U.S. Coast Guard says is planning raise a duck boat that sank in a southwest Missouri lake, killing 17 people.More >>

  • Family of woman killed by Minneapolis officer sues for $50M

    Family of woman killed by Minneapolis officer sues for $50M

    Monday, July 23 2018 2:12 PM EDT2018-07-23 18:12:31 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 7:10 PM EDT2018-07-23 23:10:55 GMT
    (Aaron Lavinsky /Star Tribune via AP). FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2017, file photo, Johanna Morrow plays the didgeridoo during a memorial service for Justine Ruszczyk Damond at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. Damond was killed by Minneapolis police officer M...(Aaron Lavinsky /Star Tribune via AP). FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2017, file photo, Johanna Morrow plays the didgeridoo during a memorial service for Justine Ruszczyk Damond at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. Damond was killed by Minneapolis police officer M...
    The family of a woman who was killed by a former Minneapolis police officer last year after she called 911 to report a possible assault is suing the officer, his partner and the city.More >>
    The family of a woman who was killed by a former Minneapolis police officer last year after she called 911 to report a possible assault is suing the officer, his partner and the city.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly