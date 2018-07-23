Harpersville getting town's first community center

Harpersville is building a new facility to house a senior center and community center.

This will be the first time the city will offer either one of the services to their citizens.

The new center will be located off of Highway 25.

Harpersville Mayor Don Greene says it is an exciting addition to the town and for the citizens.

"It means that they will have an opportunity to get out of the house, intermingle with other people, and have some activities," said Mayor Greene.

Officials hope the building is completed by October.

