Harpersville getting town's first community center

There is no question the value of K-9 officers. Both the Clanton Police and the Chilton County Sheriff use the dogs, sometimes working together, to locate bad guys, drugs, even explosives.More >>
There is no question the value of K-9 officers. Both the Clanton Police and the Chilton County Sheriff use the dogs, sometimes working together, to locate bad guys, drugs, even explosives.More >>
People looking for a job in Alabama in the auto manufacturing business are in luck. The Alabama Community College System is offering programs designed to help you with your education and job skills to land a job.?More >>
People looking for a job in Alabama in the auto manufacturing business are in luck. The Alabama Community College System is offering programs designed to help you with your education and job skills to land a job.?More >>
Sheriff's deputies are working to keep your students safe when they return to school in a few weeks. The Shelby County Sheriff Office welcomed a new four legged officer to their team.More >>
Sheriff's deputies are working to keep your students safe when they return to school in a few weeks. The Shelby County Sheriff Office welcomed a new four legged officer to their team.More >>
Harpersville is building a new facility to house a senior center and community center. ?More >>
Harpersville is building a new facility to house a senior center and community center. ?More >>
Law enforcement across Shelby County are telling us a number of trailers have been stolen this summer.More >>
Law enforcement across Shelby County are telling us a number of trailers have been stolen this summer.More >>