Shelby County adds bomb dog to force

Sheriff's deputies are working to keep your students safe when they return to school in a few weeks. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office welcomed a new four-legged officer to their team. His name is Trace and he can sniff out guns or bombs planted in your child's school.



He is the newest addition to the Shelby County K9 unit that started back this year. While it has been a devastating year for schools around the country, Shelby County wanted to work to keep their citizens extra safe. Trace will be used at the schools and also at sporting events, concerts, and golf tournaments.



Deputy Thomas Nordyke is the deputy assigned to work and train Trace and he says that Trace's nose adds an invaluable tool to their force. "This dog will be able to go to these events and clear certain areas and just make everything just a little more safe up to and including the schools," Deputy Nordyke explains.



A neighboring department has already asked Trace to help in an investigation by helping to find bullets for evidence. With his skills, they anticipate that happening frequently.

