Shelby County police departments warning to lock up your trailers

Law enforcement across Shelby County are telling us a number of trailers have been stolen this summer.



Harpersville police say during the summer there is usually an increase in stolen trailers, motorcycles, and four wheelers; and it's not just Harpersville. Chelsea police are looking for a man that stole trailers from a storage unit twice while Harpersville police are looking for the suspect or suspects who stole a trailer and motorcycles from the area.



Until the suspects are located, Harpersville Police Chief Jimmy Macon is asking owners to make sure they hide and secure their property. "When you are finished with them secure them," says Chief Macon. "Double lock them if you can because they do make double locks for them."



Investigators say that some of these crimes could be connected. If you know anything about these crimes or see anything suspicious, call police.



