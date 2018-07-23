Body of missing Pickens Co. man found in wrecked car

The body of an Aliceville man last seen on July 15 was found in a wrecked car Sunday afternoon in Pickens County.More >>
The body of an Aliceville man last seen on July 15 was found in a wrecked car Sunday afternoon in Pickens County.More >>
We continue to track developing showers moving from north to south. The greatest coverage is east of I-65. We've issued a First Alert for heavy downpours. Some could grow into storms, but we don’t expect severe weather.More >>
We continue to track developing showers moving from north to south. The greatest coverage is east of I-65. We've issued a First Alert for heavy downpours. Some could grow into storms, but we don’t expect severe weather.More >>
The radar is speckled with showers mainly along and east of I-65.More >>
The radar is speckled with showers mainly along and east of I-65.More >>
Tuscaloosa police have arrested a man in connection with a convenience store robbery where a clerk was seriously hurt.More >>
Tuscaloosa police have arrested a man in connection with a convenience store robbery where a clerk was seriously hurt.More >>
Calhoun County authorities said Monday a second corrections officer has been arrested for having sex with an inmate.More >>
Calhoun County authorities said Monday a second corrections officer has been arrested for having sex with an inmate.More >>