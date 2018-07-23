Body of missing Pickens Co. man found in wrecked car

The body of an Aliceville man last seen on July 15 was found in a wrecked car Sunday afternoon in Pickens County.

According to police, Charles T. Manning of Aliceville went to visit family in Eutaw and was last seen there on Sunday, July 15.

The car he was driving was located off Pickens County 23 on Sunday afternoon and sadly, his body was located in the wrecked car.

No word yet on the cause of death.

