12 audio files sent to prosecutors in Michael Cohen probe - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

12 audio files sent to prosecutors in Michael Cohen probe

NEW YORK (AP) - A court filing reveals that a dozen audio recordings seized by the FBI from President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, have been forwarded to federal prosecutors.

The recordings were among many data files taken from Cohen last spring as part of a probe of his business practices.

A court-appointed lawyer helping to decide which of the seized files are protected by attorney-client privilege, said in a court filing Monday that prosecutors got the recordings Friday after attorneys for Trump and Cohen dropped their argument that the files should remain confidential.

The same day, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said Cohen had recorded a conversation in which the president had discussed a potential payment to squash the story of a former Playboy model who says she had an affair with Trump.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

