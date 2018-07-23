Toronto film festival cancels announcement due to shooting - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Toronto film festival cancels announcement due to shooting

TORONTO (AP) - The Toronto International Film Festival is canceling an event to announce its planned film slate due to Sunday's deadly attack.

Festival organizers on Monday say that out of respect for those affected by the attack, the film slate will be announced in a press release instead.

Two people were killed and 13 wounded when a man clad in black fired a handgun into restaurants and cafes in Toronto's Greektown neighborhood. He died after an exchange of gunfire with police.

The Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 6 through the 16th. The festival is a launching pad for Hollywood's awards season and the first showcase for many Academy Awards hopefuls.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 4 types of Goldfish Crackers recalled, salmonella fears

    4 types of Goldfish Crackers recalled, salmonella fears

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 6:20 AM EDT2018-07-24 10:20:43 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 6:22 AM EDT2018-07-24 10:22:11 GMT
    Pepperidge Farm is voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish Crackers because of fears they could potentially have salmonella.More >>
    Pepperidge Farm is voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish Crackers because of fears they could potentially have salmonella.More >>

  • Top US, Australian officials meet in San Francisco Bay Area

    Top US, Australian officials meet in San Francisco Bay Area

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:54 AM EDT2018-07-24 06:54:56 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 6:22 AM EDT2018-07-24 10:22:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Australia Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop, left, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo while posing for photos for the 2018 Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) Consultations in Stanford, Calif., Monday, July ...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Australia Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop, left, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo while posing for photos for the 2018 Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) Consultations in Stanford, Calif., Monday, July ...
    North Korea and trade with China are among the topics U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis are expected to discuss with their Australian counterparts at a two-day meeting...More >>
    North Korea and trade with China are among the topics U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis are expected to discuss with their Australian counterparts at a two-day meeting in the San Francisco Bay Area.More >>

  • Fire lookouts span eras, stay crucial in spotting wildfires

    Fire lookouts span eras, stay crucial in spotting wildfires

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-07-24 06:39:43 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 6:22 AM EDT2018-07-24 10:22:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, Tom VandeWater stands at the railing of the Coolwater Fire Lookout and looks through his binoculars in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Lowell, Idaho. VandeWater, from Can...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, Tom VandeWater stands at the railing of the Coolwater Fire Lookout and looks through his binoculars in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Lowell, Idaho. VandeWater, from Can...
    Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.More >>
    Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly