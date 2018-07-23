Mets prospect Tebow having hand surgery, likely out for year - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mets prospect Tebow having hand surgery, likely out for year

NEW YORK (AP) - Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow is set for hand surgery Tuesday and likely done for the season, dashing his hopes of playing in the majors this year.

The 30-year-old outfielder will have surgery in New York to remove his broken right hamate bone. He hurt himself last week swinging the bat.

The former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner was hitting .273 with six home runs and 36 RBIs in 84 games for Double-A Binghamton. He doubled in the Eastern League All-Star Game this month.

Tebow had been considered a candidate for a September call-up by the injury-depleted Mets. The recovery time is six to eight weeks, Mets assistant general manager John Ricco said.

"So his season is effectively over," Ricco said.

Tebow had been hitting well lately for the Rumble Ponies during his second full season in the minors.

"I view this as nothing but a positive," Ricco said of Tebow's progress. "He's made great strides."

Last year, Tebow hit .226 with eight homers and 52 RBIs in 126 games at two levels of Class A.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Chief: Suspect in stabbing is felon on parole

    The Latest: Chief: Suspect in stabbing is felon on parole

    Monday, July 23 2018 1:56 PM EDT2018-07-23 17:56:34 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 4:42 PM EDT2018-07-23 20:42:05 GMT
    A relative of a teen who was fatally stabbed at a Northern California train station says her cousin was returning home after celebrating her dead boyfriend's birthday when she was randomly attacked.More >>
    A relative of a teen who was fatally stabbed at a Northern California train station says her cousin was returning home after celebrating her dead boyfriend's birthday when she was randomly attacked.More >>

  • Infowars host Alex Jones moves to dismiss Sandy Hook lawsuit

    Infowars host Alex Jones moves to dismiss Sandy Hook lawsuit

    Monday, July 23 2018 2:23 PM EDT2018-07-23 18:23:40 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 4:42 PM EDT2018-07-23 20:42:02 GMT
    (Tamir Kalifa/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File). FILE - In this April 17, 2017, file photo, "Infowars" host Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas. Jones filed a motion Friday, July 20, 2018, to dismiss a defamation l...(Tamir Kalifa/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File). FILE - In this April 17, 2017, file photo, "Infowars" host Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas. Jones filed a motion Friday, July 20, 2018, to dismiss a defamation l...
    Right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is moving to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by the families of some of the 26 people killed in the 2012 Connecticut school shooting.More >>
    Right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is moving to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by the families of some of the 26 people killed in the 2012 Connecticut school shooting.More >>

  • 12 audio files sent to prosecutors in Michael Cohen probe

    12 audio files sent to prosecutors in Michael Cohen probe

    Monday, July 23 2018 4:38 PM EDT2018-07-23 20:38:54 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 4:42 PM EDT2018-07-23 20:42:00 GMT
    A court filing reveals a dozen recordings were given to prosecutors probing President Donald Trump's ex-personal lawyer.More >>
    A court filing reveals a dozen recordings were given to prosecutors probing President Donald Trump's ex-personal lawyer.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly