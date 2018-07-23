Prep school rocked by sex abuse cases gets interim rector - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Prep school rocked by sex abuse cases gets interim rector

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - An elite New England prep school that's been rocked by years of sexual abuse claims has hired an interim rector.

Amy Richards starts at St. Paul's School in Concord, New Hampshire, on Aug. 1, and will stay through June 30, 2019.

She succeeds Michael Hirschfeld, who retired June 30 after serving as rector since 2011. He was not accused of wrongdoing.

Richards taught math at St. Paul's from 1984 to 1994 and directed its advanced studies program.

She most recently was head of the Crystal Springs Uplands School in Hillsborough, California. She also worked at the Riverdale Country School and The Spence School, both in New York.

The state attorney general's office began investigating last summer after St. Paul's put out its own report about sexual assaults by teachers. Claims date to 1948.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge, calm in court, takes hard line on splitting families

    Judge, calm in court, takes hard line on splitting families

    Sunday, July 22 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-07-22 15:29:26 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 3:38 PM EDT2018-07-23 19:38:11 GMT
    U. S. District Judge Dana Sabraw went well beyond the American Civil Liberties Union's initial request to stop families from being separated at the border by imposing a deadline of Thursday to reunify more than...More >>
    U. S. District Judge Dana Sabraw went well beyond the American Civil Liberties Union's initial request to stop families from being separated at the border by imposing a deadline of Thursday to reunify more than 2,500 children with their families.More >>

  • Drought spurs extreme measures to protect West's wild horses

    Drought spurs extreme measures to protect West's wild horses

    Monday, July 23 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-07-23 05:16:47 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 3:33 PM EDT2018-07-23 19:33:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this June 29, 2018 photo, wild horses walk to a watering hole outside Salt Lake City. Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them. F...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this June 29, 2018 photo, wild horses walk to a watering hole outside Salt Lake City. Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them. F...
    Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them.More >>
    Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them.More >>

  • Duck boat probe will check if Coast Guard rules were ignored

    Duck boat probe will check if Coast Guard rules were ignored

    Monday, July 23 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-07-23 12:30:29 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-07-23 19:32:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). A man looks at an idled duck boat in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). A man looks at an idled duck boat in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.
    The U.S. Coast Guard says is planning raise a duck boat that sank in a southwest Missouri lake, killing 17 people.More >>
    The U.S. Coast Guard says is planning raise a duck boat that sank in a southwest Missouri lake, killing 17 people.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly