Jill: Spotty showers and scattered clouds are in the forecast

The radar is speckled with showers mainly along and east of I-65. The heavier downpours are closer to the Georgia state line. A few could grow upscale into storms this afternoon but we don’t expect strong or severe storms. The rain chance is much lower to the west of I-65. Temperatures are held back due to more clouds and spotty areas of rain.

Showers fade away after the sun goes down. I think it should be mainly rain-free for the Baron’s game.

Tomorrow the rain coverage climbs to 30% to the east of I-65 and everywhere else looks mainly dry. Temperatures rise into the upper 80s.

I went even lower with rain chances on Wednesday and a little higher with temperatures. The weather looks to cooperate for those attending Wet Nose Wednesday at the Baron’s game.

Slightly drier air builds in late week and temperature rise back into the 90s. For now I’m going with no rain chances.

On Saturday, storm chances climb to 30% and temperatures remain similar. The weather looks good as of now for the Counting Crows concert.

Rain and storm coverage spikes on Sunday into Monday so enjoy the dry days prior.

