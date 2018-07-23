The Latest: Teen was celebrating late boyfriend's birthday - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Latest: Teen was celebrating late boyfriend's birthday

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a fatal stabbing attack at a California train station (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

A relative of a teen who was fatally stabbed at a Northern California train station says her cousin was returning home after celebrating her dead boyfriend's birthday when she was randomly attacked.

Ebony Monroe said Monday her cousins, 18-year-old Nia Wilson and 21-year-old Tashiya Wilson, were heading home Sunda'y night on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train after celebrating Wilson's late boyfriend's birthday. He drowned two years ago in a lake.

BART spokesman Jim Allison says a man allegedly attacked the sisters at random as they exited a train at the MacArthur station in Oakland.

Nia Wilson died soon after police arrived, and her sister was taken to a hospital.

Monroe says her cousin graduated from Oakland High School and was a "beautiful person inside and out."

___

6:52 a.m.

Authorities say a man fatally stabbed an 18-year-old woman in the neck and wounded her sister as they waited for a train in Oakland.

The stabbings, which appeared to be random, happened Sunday night at the Bay Area Rapid Transit's MacArthur Station.

BART spokesman Jim Allison tells the San Francisco Chronicle one of the victims died soon after police arrived and the second victim was taken to a hospital.

He says police are looking for the suspect fled the station. He is described as a white male in his twenties or thirties with a heavy-set build.

Relative Malika Harris identified the woman who died as her sister, Nia Wilson, who had attended Oakland High.

Official closed the station after the attack. It reopened at 4 a.m. Monday.

___

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    •   
