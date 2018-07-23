Golden Globe Awards set for Jan. 6, well ahead of Oscars - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Golden Globe Awards set for Jan. 6, well ahead of Oscars

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Hollywood Foreign Press Association says it has picked a date for next year's Golden Globe Awards.

The association said Monday that the 76th annual awards ceremony will be held Jan. 6 in Beverly Hills, California, its usual posh setting.

Nominations for the Golden Globes movie and television categories will be announced Dec. 6.

The Globes, once dismissed by critics for some puzzling movie nominees, increasingly are in step with the Academy Awards.

The academy previously announced the Oscars will be held Feb. 24, 2019.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association says its members represent 56 countries.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

