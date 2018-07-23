Ohio State, Wisconsin place 2 on Big Ten preseason list - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ohio State, Wisconsin place 2 on Big Ten preseason list

(AP Photo/Annie Rice). Big Ten Conference trophies sit on stage before the Big Ten NCAA college football Media Days in Chicago, Monday, July 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Annie Rice). Big Ten Conference trophies sit on stage before the Big Ten NCAA college football Media Days in Chicago, Monday, July 23, 2018.

CHICAGO (AP) - Ohio State and Wisconsin each placed two players on the Big Ten preseason honors list.

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa and running back J.K. Dobbins made the roster for the East Division, and Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards and running back Jonathan Taylor were recognized on the West side. The Buckeyes and Badgers are expected to contend for the conference championship this season.

The 10-member preseason list was selected by a media panel and announced on Monday.

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley was the only unanimous selection. Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary and Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke also made the East list.

Iowa tight end Noah Fant, Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. and Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher round out the West Division honorees.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Infowars host Alex Jones moves to dismiss Sandy Hook lawsuit

    Infowars host Alex Jones moves to dismiss Sandy Hook lawsuit

    Monday, July 23 2018 2:23 PM EDT2018-07-23 18:23:40 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-07-23 18:27:37 GMT
    (Tamir Kalifa/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File). FILE - In this April 17, 2017, file photo, "Infowars" host Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas. Jones filed a motion Friday, July 20, 2018, to dismiss a defamation l...(Tamir Kalifa/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File). FILE - In this April 17, 2017, file photo, "Infowars" host Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas. Jones filed a motion Friday, July 20, 2018, to dismiss a defamation l...
    Right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is moving to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by the families of some of the 26 people killed in the 2012 Connecticut school shooting.More >>
    Right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is moving to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by the families of some of the 26 people killed in the 2012 Connecticut school shooting.More >>

  • Death sentence appeal rejected in triple murder case

    Death sentence appeal rejected in triple murder case

    Monday, July 23 2018 1:01 PM EDT2018-07-23 17:01:11 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-07-23 18:27:32 GMT
    The Connecticut Supreme Court has rejected the appeal by a man who was sentenced to death for killing two adults and a 9-year-old girl on a Bridgeport street in 2006.More >>
    The Connecticut Supreme Court has rejected the appeal by a man who was sentenced to death for killing two adults and a 9-year-old girl on a Bridgeport street in 2006.More >>

  • Georgia lawmaker uses racial slur, drops pants in TV series

    Georgia lawmaker uses racial slur, drops pants in TV series

    Monday, July 23 2018 1:36 PM EDT2018-07-23 17:36:27 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 2:23 PM EDT2018-07-23 18:23:36 GMT
    (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...
    A Georgia lawmaker is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron Cohen's Showtime series "Who Is America?".More >>
    A Georgia lawmaker is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron Cohen's Showtime series "Who Is America?".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly