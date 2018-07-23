Speed a factor in fatal Alabama motorcycle accident

MOULTON, Ala. (AP) - A motorcyclist has died as the result of a weekend traffic accident in Alabama.

Alabama news outlets report that the accident happened Saturday night in Lawrence County. A press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 52-year-old James Todd Hogan was driving on County Road 87 when he hit a guard rail in a curve about five miles east of Moulton.

He was flown to Huntsville Hospital and died at 5:33 a.m. According to the agency, speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.