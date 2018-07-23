German industry group says EU mustn't be blackmailed by US - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

German industry group says EU mustn't be blackmailed by US

BERLIN (AP) - The head of an influential German industry organization is calling on the U.S. and the European Union to put an end to the escalating trade dispute between the two economic superpowers.

Dieter Kempf of the Federation of German Industries said Monday that "Europe mustn't allow itself to be blackmailed and should act with confidence" when European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker visits Washington on Wednesday.

Kempf called on U.S. President Donald Trump to "scale down the rhetoric" and abolish tariffs that he said were imposed "under the cover of national security."

He noted that German automakers alone employ 180,000 people in the U.S. and 60 percent of the cars they produce are made for export.

Kempf called for talks on resolving trade disputes to take place at the World Trade Organization.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Drought spurs extreme measure to protect West's wild horses

    Drought spurs extreme measure to protect West's wild horses

    Monday, July 23 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-07-23 05:16:47 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 1:56 PM EDT2018-07-23 17:56:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this June 29, 2018 photo, wild horses walk to a watering hole outside Salt Lake City. Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them. F...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this June 29, 2018 photo, wild horses walk to a watering hole outside Salt Lake City. Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them. F...
    Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them.More >>
    Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them.More >>

  • Duck boat that sank in deadly accident is raised from lake

    Duck boat that sank in deadly accident is raised from lake

    Monday, July 23 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-07-23 12:30:29 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-07-23 17:51:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). A man looks at an idled duck boat in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). A man looks at an idled duck boat in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.
    The U.S. Coast Guard says is planning raise a duck boat that sank in a southwest Missouri lake, killing 17 people.More >>
    The U.S. Coast Guard says is planning raise a duck boat that sank in a southwest Missouri lake, killing 17 people.More >>

  • Uber suspends driver who live-streamed St. Louis passengers

    Uber suspends driver who live-streamed St. Louis passengers

    Sunday, July 22 2018 9:59 PM EDT2018-07-23 01:59:54 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 1:47 PM EDT2018-07-23 17:47:20 GMT
    The driver allegedly livestreamed almost all 700 rides to his Twitch channel. (Source: Abhijit Bhaduri/Flickr, File)The driver allegedly livestreamed almost all 700 rides to his Twitch channel. (Source: Abhijit Bhaduri/Flickr, File)

    Ride-sharing company Uber has suspended a driver who recorded hundreds of St. Louis-area riders without their permission and streamed the live video online.

    More >>

    Ride-sharing company Uber has suspended a driver who recorded hundreds of St. Louis-area riders without their permission and streamed the live video online.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly