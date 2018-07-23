Man arrested in gas station robbery where clerk seriously injured

Tuscaloosa police have arrested a man in connection with a convenience store robbery where a clerk was seriously hurt.

Police were called to the Shell in the 700 block of Skyland Blvd Sunday.

The clerk told police three people stole three cases of beer from the store.

When the clerk tried to get the beer, the suspects drove off in a 2013 Corolla dragging the clerk in the parking lot.

She suffered severe life-threatening injuries to her head and received treatment at DCH Hospital.

Shortly after finding the car, officers made contact with the suspect in the case.

Witnesses identified him as one of the persons involved in the robbery.

Dewan Latrell Hampton is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

He is charged with first-degree robbery.

The investigation is still pending and more charges are expected.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.